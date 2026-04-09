Two Eastern Conference teams will meet on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls visit the Washington Wizards. Chicago (30-49, 12-27) is the No. 12 seed and has lost four of five games, most recently defeating Washington on Tuesday. Washington (17-62, 11-28 Home) is the No. 15 seed in the East and is on a seven-game losing streak, last losing to Chicago on Tuesday. The Bulls have won both of the matchups against the Wizards this season.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Chicago is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 248.5. Before making any Wizards vs. Bulls picks, check out the Bulls vs. Wizards predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bulls vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Wizards:

Bulls vs. Wizards spread: Chicago -6.5 at DraftKings Bulls vs. Wizards over/under: 248.5 points Bulls vs. Wizards money line: Bulls -261, Wizards +211 Bulls vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine Bulls vs. Wizards streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bulls vs. Wizards predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bulls vs. Wizards, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (248.5). These two teams met just two days ago and played to the Under as only 227 total points were scored. The Bulls have gone under the total in four of their last five games. The total has gone Under in six of the Wizards' last six games against the Bulls.

The model projects the Bulls to have four players score 15 or more points, with Collin Sexton leading the way at 23.3. The Wizards are projected to have just three players score 15 or more points, with Will Riley leading the way at 24.2 points. The total does not reach 248.5 in 68% of simulations, forecasting 239 combined points. See the Bulls vs. Wizards spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Bulls vs. Wizards picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Wizards vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Wizards line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.