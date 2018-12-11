Bulls' Zach LaVine had one-on-one meeting with head coach Jim Boylen after potential boycott, per report

The Chicago Bulls may be one of the worst teams in the NBA but they aren't short on drama.

Just hours after a report leaked that Bulls players had discussed a potential boycott of the team by sitting out Sunday afternoon's practice due to new head coach Jim Boylen's tactics, the air was cleared between both sides on Sunday. According to Malika Andrews and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Zach LaVine and Boylen held a one-on-one meeting to air their grievances.

"On Saturday night and Sunday morning, some Bulls players texted each other with the idea of skipping practice because they were frustrated by Boylen subbing out all five players twice during the Bulls' 56-point loss to the Celtics and his subsequent comments about the team's "embarrassing play." The team ultimately decided to show up at the Advocate Center and hold a players-only meeting followed by a meeting with coaches. President John Paxson and general manager Gar Foreman attended the second meeting. After those meetings, LaVine talked to Boylen separately."

What resulted from that one-on-one meeting is a more balanced power structure within the organization. The idea of a leadership committee was discussed. In other words, the leadership committee appointed would act as a liaison between any potential future problems between players and coaches.

The root of the disharmony between the players and Boylen reached a boiling point during the team's 56-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. It was the Bulls' worst loss in franchise history and things got heated when Boylen took out all five of his starters twice as punishment for their bad play, Chicago will have an opportunity to turn things around on Thursday night when they host the Orlando Magic (9:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass Extension). Morale further worsened when Boylen described his team's performance as "embarrassing play" following the game.

The 53-year-old head coach -- who is known for his hard-nosed approach -- took a lighter stance on things following his meeting with Lavine.

Boylen also said that the leadership committee will "have input on what we do and how we operate." He continued: "It doesn't mean that I'm not the head coach and they're the players, but they're going to be respected as men at this level."

Look, the Bulls are 6-22 and own the worst record in the Eastern Conference. They're in full rebuilding mode with no intention of competing now or anytime soon. However, this is a player's league -- not a coach's one. While the players may have taken it a step too far by potentially boycotting practice, it ultimately accomplished their objective of having a voice and having the organization hear them out.

Things aren't going to get much better on the court when it pertains to all of the losses and blowout defeats. Simply put, this team isn't constructed to compete at this point in time.

However, it is absolutely instrumental that there is a harmonious working relationship between the head coach and the players. As long as the two sides can maintain peace, things won't blow up into a potential boycott.