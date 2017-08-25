Butler: If Bulls players dislike Wade for wanting to win, 'team has serious problems'

Jimmy Butler may have only played with Dwyane Wade for a single season, but that was enough time for Butler to get to know him. So when he heard that some of the young players in the Bulls locker room can't stand Wade, Butler came to the defense of his former teammate.

Butler told the Chicago Sun-Times that there are probably a few players that can't stand him either. However, the opinion of others doesn't matter to him. He also seems to believe that some of the criticism toward Wade is related to wanting to win, and this could be a deeper problem within the team itself.

''Hell, probably some of them can't stand or don't like me,'' Butler told the Sun-Times in a phone interview Thursday. ''That's fine. I'm still waking up fortunate and blessed every day, just like Dwyane is. He still has a fabulous family and a lot more important things to worry about than the opinions of others. But if they dislike him because the guy wants to win, well, then that team has some serious problems on the way.''

Butler came to the defense of Wade but he didn't do much to quell any rumors of dissent in the locker room. There was a point during the season last year where Butler and Wade openly criticized how much their teammates cared. They relented a bit after Rajon Rondo called out their leadership ability on Instagram, but this quote makes it seem like Butler still questions his former teammates willingness to win.

With Wade destined for a buyout and Butler in Minnesota, this is a locker room feud that should be seeing an end very soon. The Bulls probably won't be good this season, but that more likely has to do with the lack of talent on the roster as opposed to how much Chicago cares about winning.