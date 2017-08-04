Byron Scott, not currently an NBA coach, retires from coaching: 'I've had enough'
Scott, who last coached the Lakers in 2016, concludes his coaching career with a 454-647 record.
If you were thinking about hiring Byron Scott as an NBA coach, forget it.
The 56-year-old last coached in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, but he told TMZ that he is now officially retired. When asked if he would ever return to coaching, he replied:
"No. I've had enough of it. I'm enjoying the retired life and working at ESPN. I love that, and I'm going to continue to do that."
Well, that's about as clear as you can make it.
Scott isn't exactly in high demand. If he stays retired, the final two stops of his coaching career weren't great -- he had a combined record of 102-292 in five seasons with the Cavaliers and Lakers. He did have success earlier in his career with the Nets and Hornets, however, and his career record is 454-647.
-
Wall has beef with his NBA 2K18 rating
Wall is clearly unhappy with his 2K rating, which is the same as Kyrie Irving and just below...
-
Clippers' Rivers loses front office role
Rivers' primary duty will be coaching while Lawrence Frank takes charge of basketball oper...
-
LeBron posts cryptic video on Instagram
It appears James is sending out a message as he sings along to very telling lyrics in his workout...
-
Cousins recruiting everyone to NOLA
Cousins fully realizes he needs as much talent as possible to match up with the Warriors
-
Report: Oakley to dismiss MSG incident
Oakley was arrested after an incident with Madison Square Garden security in February
-
Lonzo Ball Summer League breakdown
Summer League isn't the greatest gauge, but there were some clear takeaways
Add a Comment