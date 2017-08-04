Byron Scott, not currently an NBA coach, retires from coaching: 'I've had enough'

If you were thinking about hiring Byron Scott as an NBA coach, forget it.

The 56-year-old last coached in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, but he told TMZ that he is now officially retired. When asked if he would ever return to coaching, he replied:

"No. I've had enough of it. I'm enjoying the retired life and working at ESPN. I love that, and I'm going to continue to do that."

Well, that's about as clear as you can make it.

Scott isn't exactly in high demand. If he stays retired, the final two stops of his coaching career weren't great -- he had a combined record of 102-292 in five seasons with the Cavaliers and Lakers. He did have success earlier in his career with the Nets and Hornets, however, and his career record is 454-647.