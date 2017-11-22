C.J. McCollum compared Evan Fournier to French cuisine

During a recent altercation, McCollum called the Frenchman “soft, like those crepes you eat.”

Leave the crepes out of this!

If you haven’t seen by now, C.J. McCollum said on the CBS Sports Flagrant Two Podcast that during his recent trash talk exchange with Evan Fournier, he told the Frenchman that he was “soft like those crepes you eat.”

This could very well be the first time in the history of the NBA that a French pastry was used during verbal jarring on the court.

"I just felt like he disrespected me by putting his hands on me," McCollum said. "Obviously, I'm not trying to get any fines or anything of that nature and I told him he was sweet. He's French, and I said that, 'you're sweet and soft like those crepes you eat.' "

The two were involved in a brief altercation when the Blazers hosted the Magic on Nov. 15 after Fournier was stripped by McCollum and then shoved the Blazers’ guard from behind. The two exchanged words and went face-to-face before being separated. McCollum then blew kisses at Fournier.

So far there has been no public response from Fournier, though the world awaits. With McCollum being a native of Ohio, not sure which iconic food item Fournier could use in his response.

Tune in on Dec. 15 when the Magic host the Blazers. Perhaps Fournier will have some fresh crepes delivered to the visiting locker room.