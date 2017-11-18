C.J. Williams Transferred Back to Clippers, Will Join Team in Charlotte

Some more bouncing around for the two-way guard.

The Clippers have transferred C.J. Williams from the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a team announcement. Williams is on a two-way contract, which allows the team to send him back and forth between the NBA and G-League so long as he does not exceed 45 days on the NBA roster during the G-League season.

The Clippers’ other two-way player, Jamil Wilson, is also on the NBA roster at the moment as the Clippers account for injuries to all three of their perimeter starters: Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic, and Danilo Gallinari. Roster players like Jawun Evans, Lou Williams, and Sam Dekker seem to have an advantage over Williams and Wilson when competing for minutes, but it’s possible that either could get an opportunity tonight with the Clippers in Charlotte on the second night of a back-to-back.