Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5

The Spurs got Victor Wembanyama back after a blood clot scare ended his 2024-25 campaign early, and San Antonio looks like a team to watch in the West after a 5-1 start. The Spurs finally dropped a game, losing to the Suns earlier this week. Wembanyama is averaging 26.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers are also off to a great start at 6-2 and are winners of four straight despite LeBron James not playing yet and Luka Doncic sidelined. Austin Reaves has stepped up, averaging 31.1 points per game, fifth in the NBA. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Lakers winning outright (-139) in 60% of its simulations.

The Sharks look like a bottom feeders in the Western Conference once again after a 4-6-3 start, but the Kraken have been turning some heads early on after securing 16 points amid a 6-2-4 start under first-year head coach Lane Lambert. Seattle has missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons and three of its four seasons since entering the league, but the Kraken have played well and taken it to some top playoff contenders, like a 3-2 win over the Oilers and an early 2-1 win over the Golden Knights. The SportsLine model's recommendation for this matchup is Sharks +1.5, which hits in 71% of the model's simulations.

