The NBA playoffs reach their conclusion on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, meaning NBA bettors still have time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New users can use the Caesars bonus code "CBSDYW" to get 100% profit boosts on their next 10 wagers after their first $1 bet. So if you're looking to bet Oklahoma City against the spread (-7), Pacers moneyline (+215), or play NBA props like Tyrese Haliburton first scorer (+1000), now is your chance to take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. It's winner-take-all for Game 7 of Thunder vs. Pacers with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, making this the last chance to bet an NBA game until next season:

How to claim the Caesars promo code

If you're interested in the offer from Caesars, here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on the page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook Create an account by entering your name, email, payment details and other required information. Use promo code "CBSDYW". Make a wager of at least $1. There is no minimum odds requirement.

The profit boosts expire in 14 days. There is a maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost of $25, and the maximum additional winnings is $2,500.

Caesars promo comparison

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook bonus code compares to other offers from top sportsbooks.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required

No other sportsbooks are offering a profit boost promotion. The DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code, and bet365 bonus code are "bet and get" promotions, where users receive bonus bets after wagering $5 or more. DraftKings and FanDuel are dishing out $300 and $200 in bonus bets, respectively, but both require the user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only giving out $150 in bonus bets, users get those regardless of the outcome of the first wager.

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are also bonus bets, but in a different way. Users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM but need to wager at least $1,500 with the first bet to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving out up to $1,000 in bonus bets but users have to opt into its promotion every day for 10 consecutive days and wager the maximum amount of $100 per day to be eligilble for the full $1,000.

NBA Finals Game 7 preview

Despite Tyrese Haliburton nursing a calf injury, the Pacers dug out an impressive performance in Game 6 at home to force Game 7. Indiana limited Oklahoma City to just 41.9% shooting from the floor and 26.7% from the 3-point line in a 108-91 victory that was somehow even more dominant than that final score would indicate. However, now they'll have to head back to Oklahoma City, where the Thunder have enjoyed a tremendous home-court advantage all season.

Oklahoma City won by double-digits at home against Indiana in Game 2 and Game 5 and is now 38-16-1 against the spread on its home floor this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were held to just 37 points combined in Game 6 but managed 71 points in Game 5 and combined for 291 points total in the first five games (the fourth-most for a duo in NBA history).

In addition to locking that duo up, Indiana forced 21 turnovers in Game 6, and that will clearly be the blueprint to pull off the upset again in Game 7. However, it's been Oklahoma City that has traditionally dominated the turnover differential in this series. The Thunder are +18 in turnover differential in the 2025 NBA Finals despite losing that battle 21-11 on Thursday.

Oklahoma City is favored by 7 points, while the over/under for total points scored is listed at 215.5 points, according to the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Gilgeous-Alexander is the -250 favorite to become the 11th player in NBA history to win NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP in the same season, while Pacers forward Pascal Siakam is second on the board at +300. You can find the latest model projections and expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 7 at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars and the company has a variety of resources available for users, such as setting deposit limits, betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and practicing self-exclusion measures. Those who need additional assistance can also access state and national helplines through the Caesars platform's app and website.