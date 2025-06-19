Fans interested in NBA betting ahead of Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code "CBSDYW" to secure 10 100% profit boosts after they wager $1 or more with the platform. The Oklahoma City Thunder can capture their first championship since relocating from Seattle on Thursday, when they visit the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder have won the last two games in this series to set up this opportunity to close out the series, while the Pacers try to defend home court and force a decisive Game 7. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to claim the Caesars promo code

Here's how those interested in the Caesars promotion offer can sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook Create an account using promo code "CBSDYW" and enter all required information, such as name, email and payment details Make a wager of at least $1. There are no minimum odds.

There is a maximum wager of $25 for each rewarded profit boost, and the maximum additional winnings is $2,500. The profit boosts expire in 14 days.

Caesars promo comparison

Here's a look at how the Caesars Sportsbook bonus code compares to those from top sportsbooks.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required

Caesars is the only sportsbook offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets for its promotion. The latest DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are all "bet and get" promotions, where users get bonus bets after wagering $5 or more with their first bet. bet365 is giving out $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of a user's first wager. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets, and FanDuel is offering $200, but both sportsbooks require users to win their first wager to get those funds.

The latest BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are also giving out bonus bets but in a different way. BetMGM will give users up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 on their first bet in order to be eligible to get the full amount. Fanatics is offering $1,000 in bonus bets, but users have to wager $100 per day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full amount.

NBA Finals Game 6 preview

The big storyline coming into Thursday's Game 6 is the status of Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a calf strain in Game 5. Haliburton was reportedly dealing with a minor ankle injury prior to the calf issue, though he did play out the rest of Game 5. The Thunder are unlikely to take Haliburton lightly even if he is limited, as he's been a superstar in clutch time during these playoffs. Oklahoma City saw this firsthand in Game 1, where Haliburton hit the game-winning shot after struggling for much of the contest.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of Game 4 with 35 points to level the series, but it was Jalen Williams who shined in Game 5. The forward dropped 40 points to lead all scorers in a 120-109 win to give the Thunder a 3-2 series lead. Williams has been quietly averaging 25.8 points per game in these Finals. The Pacers have been getting strong contributions from role players Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell but will need more from Myles Turner, especially if Haliburton remains hampered by his injury. Turner was averaging 15.2 points while shooting 52.5% from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point land. Through five Finals games, the big man is putting up 13.0 points on 41.7% shooting overall and 22.7% from deep.

The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -253 on the money line (wager $253 to win $100). The Pacers are +208 (wager $100 to win $208) home underdogs, and the total is set at 221.5 after opening at 224.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Thunder-Pacers Game 6, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars is committed to responsible gaming and gives users plenty of resources to practice responsible gaming, including setting deposit limits, betting alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also has contact information for state and local helplines for those who require additional assistance.