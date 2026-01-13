Wednesday features plenty of action for bettors to wager on, and they can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM to receive a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. This offer can be used on any of the top games of the day on Wednesday, like the Cavaliers at 76ers in the NBA or the Golden Knights taking on the Kings in NHL action. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

Best bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

Two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls square off Wednesday night in the City of Brotherly Love with the Cavaliers set to visit the 76ers. Cleveland is off to a respectable 22-19 start to the season, though that's a far cry from the 64-18 record the Cavs had last year. The Cavaliers sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, and the 76ers at 22-16 are just ahead of them as the fifth seed in the East. Tyrese Maxey is in the midst of a breakout campaign that sees him averaging nearly 31 points per game along with 6.7 assists per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Cavs covering in 67% of its simulations and winning in 60%.

Over on the ice, two of the top teams in the Pacific Division square off in a pivotal matchup with the Golden Knights visiting the Kings in Los Angeles. Vegas has 54 points in the standings and is atop the division, while Los Angeles isn't too far behind at 48 points. The Golden Knights are starting to heat up after a bit of an uneven start as they enter Wednesday riding a four-game win streak. The Kings have dropped three of their last four, though they picked up a point in one of those losses. The SportsLine model likes Vegas on the money line on Wednesday as the Golden Knights win in 52% of simulations.

