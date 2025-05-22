WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark offered the same reaction watching Tyrese Haliburton's late-game heroics during the Indiana Pacers' shocking comeback over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Clark, who already posted a triple-double followed by a history-making performance, wrote "PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN," during the fourth-quarter rally.

Aaron Nesmith did his part with four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws at Madison Square Garden before Haliburton's turned around jumper that caromed high off the rim before falling in forced overtime at the buzzer.

Haliburton grabbed his neck to imitate Reggie Miller's iconic "choke" celebration after believing he won the game with a long-range shot, but officials deemed that his toe touched the arc upon video review.

"I wasn't like plotting on it or anything," Haliburton said after the game. "Everybody wanted me to do it last year at some point, but it's got to feel right. It felt right at the time -- well, if I would've known it was a 2, I would not have done it. So I think I might've wasted it."

According to the Associated Press, that was the first time in 995 games during the NBA's play-by-play playoff era a team lost in that exact scenario.

The Pacers have three wins in the playoffs after trailing by three-or-more possessions in the final minute.

"Well, I would like to not keep being in this situation," Haliburton said. "But we're just a group that has spent a lot of time with each other. ... I think that just gives us all confidence in each other. I've seen people joke about us. We're like a college team with how close we are and how we've been together. We're all super young.

"But man, it's special. I love playing with these guys."

Clark, the Indiana Fever's No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, owns the most games with 25 points and 10 assists in league history despite only taking 42 career contests to get there. Her game-high 27 points wasn't enough in Indiana's second game of the season this week.

"We wanted to win this game, but this is great for our team," Clark said after Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Dream. "A little adversity, how are we going to respond? I have to give my team a lot of credit; we never gave up. We found a way to get back in it."