Everyone wants to be in business with Caitlin Clark, even NBA superstars like Stephen Curry. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Under Armour's inability to sign Clark played a role in Curry's long-term relationship with the brand deteriorating before ultimately ending earlier this month.

Curry had been with Under Armour since 2013, prior to his ascension to the top of the sport, but the two sides parted ways earlier this month. Curry's standalone venture, "Curry Brand," will continue independently, and, as a sneaker free agent, he is free to wear other brands.

"Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe," Curry said in a press release. "I'll always be grateful for that."

While Under Armour believed in Curry earlier than most, the Warriors star and his camp had grown "frustrated" with the company in recent years. Via Bloomberg:

Curry and his advisers became frustrated by what they viewed as underinvestment in the brand, according to people familiar with the situation who asked to not be identified because details of the relationship are private. Meanwhile, the division's sales weren't meeting the company's or Curry's expectations, the people said.

Part of Curry's frustration reportedly stemmed from Under Armour's failed attempt to sign Clark when the women's basketball phenom was on the market early last year. Clark ultimately signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike, which included a signature shoe. Here's Bloomberg again:

One sore point for Curry was the attempt last year to recruit Caitlin Clark to join his brand, according to people familiar with the matter. He and the company pursued the phenom, but Under Armour's offer trailed the total value of Nike's pitch, the people said. Clark, now a star in the WNBA, opted to sign with Nike.

After Clark signed with Nike, The Wall Street Journal reported the respective offers she received at the time. While Under Armour's offer was better on a per-year basis, it was significantly shorter than Nike's offer.

Caitlin Clark's reported shoe deal offers

Company Offer Nike 8 years, $28 million Under Armour 4 years, $16 million Adidas 4 years, $6 million Puma Walked away

In August, Nike made Clark a "Signature Athlete," introduced her unique logo and confirmed that her first signature shoe will be released in 2026. Sneaker insider and expert Nick DePaula told Front Office Sports that the shoe could be worth over $100 million to Nike. However much Nike ends up making on Clark's shoe, it will be far more than the $28 million they gave her -- nevermind what they make on merchandise and Clark's "Player Edition" shoes.

Under Armour's decision to not do whatever it took to sign Clark -- one of the most popular athletes in America with a rabid fanbase -- seemed short-sighted at the time. It only looks worse now that Curry has walked as well.