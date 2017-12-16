Caldwell-Pope to miss Lakers' road games over next 25 days due to legal matter

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not play in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. In fact, he wasn't even in the arena. That's because, as part of the terms of his pleading guilty back in March to allowing someone to operate his vehicle while under the influence, Caldwell-Pope cannot leave the state of California for the next 25 days.

The incident occurred in Michigan while Caldwell-Pope was a member of the Pistons, and he was given 12-months probation. As part of the terms for ending that probation early, Caldwell-Pope is required to undergo an intensive program over the next 25 days that requires him to stay in California. Via ESPN:

"While a member of the Detroit Pistons last year, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plead guilty to a misdemeanor offense of allowing someone to operate his vehicle under the influence," attorney Jeffrey Lance Abood said in a statement. "As a condition of that plea, he was subject to extremely strict and challenging compliance terms by the court. Kentavious complied with most of the terms of his probation and he has had no further driving or other infractions since that time. "As a result of his professional basketball work schedule, the court has modified the sentence and released him from probation early so long as he completes an intensive program over the next 25 days. There will be some travel restrictions, but we are pleased that Kentavious will now continue with his NBA season and move forward in a positive manner from this experience."

The Lakers released a vague statement saying Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers are "abiding by the terms of a program for Kantavious that were established for him by a court in the state of Michigan."

Caldwell-Pope said Saturday that he is disappointed about the situation, and feels as though he let his team down.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: “It has been very disappointing to me as well. As far as my teammates, I feel like I let them down as well, my coaches, the organization. I just have to deal with this legal situation that came with it.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 16, 2017

Luckily for the Lakers and Caldwell-Pope, the team has just four more road games over the remainder of the 25 days, and one of them is against the Warriors, so he'll be able to play. He will, however, miss the Lakers' road games on Dec. 20 against Houston, Dec. 31 against Houston, and Jan. 1 against Minnesota.