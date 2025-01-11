As a result of the ongoing wildfires across Southern California, the NBA has postponed Saturday's games between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs and Crypto.com Arena as well as the Charlotte Hornets-Los Angeles Clippers matchup that was slated to be played at Intuit Dome. The dates for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later time.

The league's statement is below:

The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster, and are working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts.

The Hornets-Lakers game scheduled for Thursday night was also postponed, and the date for that makeup game is also yet to be announced.

Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters that the home his family was renting had burned down and they had lost "everything we owned that was of any importance us."

"I was not prepared for what I saw," Redick said of returning to the neighborhood where his family was living. "It's complete devastation and destruction. I had to go kind of a different way to the house, but I went through most of the village and it's all gone. I don't think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also lost his childhood home as a result of the wildfires.

"That's my hometown and all my friends who are from there, pretty much they have lost all their homes, family homes, childhood homes," Kerr said of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. "The town looks like it's completely wiped out."