Calm down people, the Sixers aren't turning No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz into a lefty

This probably isn't the way No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz envisioned the first month of his NBA career.

First he dramatically and inexplicably tweaked his shooting form before the start of the season, producing some cringe-worthy mechanics -- particularly from the free throw line. Then there was the full chicken-egg drama, with Fultz's agent claiming the change in shooting form was due to a sore shoulder, while 76ers president Bryan Colangelo implied that Fultz changed his mechanics before the injury, and that's what might have in fact caused the injury.

In any case, Fultz has been shut down indefinitely while he rehabs his shoulder, and Philly fans were happy to see video of him on the court on Monday going through drills. There was just one teensy-weensy red flag, however: Fultz was shooting left-handed.

Markelle Fultz is going through some light drills on the other court right now... and he’s shooting left handed. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

To be clear: if he had done this once, i wouldn’t have bothered sharing. Every shot outside the paint he has put up has been left handed. https://t.co/LkO2KOBGjr — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

This is from legit three-point range with Fultz’s left hand pic.twitter.com/lhCXTKqd7I — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Given Fultz's recent history, the illogical conclusion made by most Twitter connoisseurs was that the Sixers were changing the shooting hand of the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft just four injury-plagued games into his career.

Fultz is now shooting left handed omg kill me I don’t wanna be a Sixers fan anymore — Philly Vs Everybody (@IAMDJEASTWOOD) November 6, 2017

Damn fultz. Your shooting left handed now?? — Michael André Jr. (@__iMIkeJr) November 6, 2017

Lmao Markelle Fultz is left-handed now.. — Mitch Lyons (@MoneyLyons) November 6, 2017

Amid the furor from Sixers fans, team sources -- including coach Brett Brown -- proudly declared that they have no interest in switching Fultz's shooting hand. He is currently unable to shoot from distance with his right hand due to his shoulder injury, so in order to complete the drills he was simply shooting with his left hand.

Brett Brown says there’s nothing to read into with Fultz taking left handed jumpers we saw. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Some clarity on today: at this stage of his PT program, Fultz is not yet shooting right handed jumpers, per team source. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Fultz is cleared for other work (which we saw) like layups with his dominant hand, but there are no plans to switch his shooting hand — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Per source, Markelle Fultz has zero desire, nor is he being asked to shoot left handed. Just not cleared to resume shooting with right hand. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) November 6, 2017

Crisis averted.

So basically there's not much to be concerned about here. Was it strange seeing and hearing that Fultz was shooting left-handed jumpers at practice? Sure. Is it anything out of the ordinary for a player rehabbing his shooting shoulder? Not in the least.

The strong public reaction was more an indication of the way that the Sixers handled Fultz up until this point. Had this video surfaced with no prior history, people would have likely shaken it off as a player messing around at practice. But with what's transpired over the first month of Fultz's career, Sixers fans are apparently ready to believe anything.