Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent guard Cam Thomas went on a social media barrage this week after a not-so-glowing opinion surfaced about his game at the offensive end of the floor, sparking a reaction that included a not-so-subtle jab at GM Sean Andrew Marks.

The Nets have extended a qualifying offer to Thomas, who remains unsigned, after he averaged 24 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season over 25 games.

Thomas took to "X" to voice his displeasure after NBA insider Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the consensus around the league on was that the fourth-year pro was an "empty calories ball hog" with many detractors.

"This is most likely the same consensus teams who can't guard me and send double teams from jump ball. Why are we double teaming a guy who's 'not that good' make it make sense please," Thomas wrote on "X".

Thomas went on to say that injuries — including a hamstring situation that shut him down in mid-March — and personnel moves from the front office was to blame.

"Last time speaking on some shit. Empty Calories? First off we were the 5th or 6th team in the east before my injury and trades," he wrote. "Can't control what the GM wanna do with the team … 2nd ball hog? I was 2nd on the team in assists, not counting the Pgs traded away and traded for…"

Thomas is reportedly seeking $30 million annually on his next contract, and the Nets are slow-playing negotiations due to the soft market for his services.

His usage rate last season ranked seventh in the league with 32.8% of Brooklyn's offensive possessions with Thomas on the court ending in a shot attempt, free throw or turnover.