Can Rockets' Chris Paul and James Harden coexist, win together in 2019-20?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dive into the reports surrounding apparent tension between the stars
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey wasted no time downplaying a report of tension between his team's two superstars, Chris Paul and James Harden, saying this week that any differences between the duo simply signal a shared desire to win more.
And while rumors suggest the Rockets are, in fact, dangling guys like Paul in offseason trade talks, Danny Kanell and former NBA veteran Raja Bell think the team's two biggest names can still coexist and win in 2019-20.
Partly because they have to.
"I don't know who's going to take that contract," Bell said of Paul on Tuesday's "Kanell & Bell" podcast, adding that he believes Harden and CP3 have a communication gap that "can be mended."
Kanell, meanwhile, said "the onus falls on Daryl Morey and (coach) Mike D'Antoni" in the apparent Paul-Harden rift.
"(D'Antoni)'s input is vital in this situation," Kanell said, "to tell Daryl Morey, on a day-to-day basis, on the court, in games, 'How bad is it? How contentious is it?'"
Kanell and Bell initially wondered in May if trading Paul might be necessary for the Rockets to restock and eclipse the Golden State Warriors, but the vast uncertainty now surrounding a banged-up Warriors team is part of the reason Bell has such a firm stance.
