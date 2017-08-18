Can someone please help Michael Beasley find his stolen truck?

Look, it's the middle of August. The buzz from the draft and free agency are gone, and there's still two months until the season starts, so the NBA isn't exactly on the forefront of everyone's mind. Football is just getting underway, and playoff races are heating up in the baseball world; people have other things to focus on.

However, for all of the true NBA heads out there who are still locked in on the league, we have a mission for you. Please help find Michael Beasley's truck.

The veteran forward had a humorous tale to tell on Twitter late Thursday night about how someone stole his truck right out of his driveway.

"So," it began, as all stories do.

So — Michael Beasley (@easyst0) August 18, 2017

Someone just stole my car.... out my driveway of all places — Michael Beasley (@easyst0) August 18, 2017

Even for an NBA player with millions of bucks, that's never fun. But Beasley had a good sense of humor about the situation, calling it the "funny s--- ever!!!"

Funny shit ever!!! Well I guess Let me know if you see a ram 1500 around 😂🤣😂🤣 seriously though — Michael Beasley (@easyst0) August 18, 2017

Even with the laughs he still wants his truck back though, so if anyone out there sees a Ram 1500, please let Michael Beasley know.