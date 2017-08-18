Can someone please help Michael Beasley find his stolen truck?
Knicks forward had his truck stolen out of his driveway
Look, it's the middle of August. The buzz from the draft and free agency are gone, and there's still two months until the season starts, so the NBA isn't exactly on the forefront of everyone's mind. Football is just getting underway, and playoff races are heating up in the baseball world; people have other things to focus on.
However, for all of the true NBA heads out there who are still locked in on the league, we have a mission for you. Please help find Michael Beasley's truck.
The veteran forward had a humorous tale to tell on Twitter late Thursday night about how someone stole his truck right out of his driveway.
"So," it began, as all stories do.
Even for an NBA player with millions of bucks, that's never fun. But Beasley had a good sense of humor about the situation, calling it the "funny s--- ever!!!"
Even with the laughs he still wants his truck back though, so if anyone out there sees a Ram 1500, please let Michael Beasley know.
