🔥 The Hot Ticket

Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Boston Celtics -5.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Celtics -5 (-110)

Key Trend: The Celtics are 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

The Celtics have clearly looked like the better team this series, as they've won both games by double-digits. With the series shifting to Atlanta, the line is small, so you should still be content backing the Celtics.

Boston has been paced by the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who are all averaging at least 23.5 points-per-game. Tatum is really playing at an elite level against the Hawks, with averages of 27 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 50 percent (8-of-16) from three.

In addition, Tatum's prowess on the glass has really given Boston a boost in the rebounding department. As a result, the Celtics are securing 51 rebounds per contest, which leads the NBA during the postseason. If that continues, it's hard to imagine the Hawks being able to keep up in Game 3.

💰 More Picks

Getty Images

Oilers at Kings, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Edmonton Oilers -160 Bet Now

The Pick: Oilers (-155) -- The Kings were able to come from behind and shock the Oilers in Game 1 of their opening-round series. However, the Oilers rode a three-point performance from Leon Draisaitl to victory in Game 2 and earned a much-needed split. As the series moves to Los Angeles, I'm still more than happy to back the Oilers in this spot.

As talented as Connor McDavid is, he's been relatively quiet in this series with just one point. But it's fine because the Oilers have an insane amount of forward depth. Draisaitl has come up huge with five points in the first two games, including three goals in that span. Dating back to the regular season, Draisaitl has registered nine points in his last four games against the Kings. Los Angeles simply doesn't have an answer for the big-bodied forward right now.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner also bounced back after a less-than-stellar performance in Game 1. Skinner stopped 22 of the 24 shots that he faced in Game 2, including 10 saves in the third period. I do believe that the Oilers have the slight edge in net when it comes to Skinner and Joonas Korpisalo. If Skinner continues to be solid in the crease, Edmonton can definitely grab another victory.

Key Trend: The Oilers are 6-2 in the last eight meetings in Los Angeles

Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Jamal Murray Over 22.5 Points (-119) -- Even if Game 2 was a little too close for comfort for the Nuggets, that didn't stop star guard Jamal Murray from taking over. He's been exceptional throughout the opening two games against the Timberwolves.

Murray has recorded 40 and 24-point outings over the last two games. The Nuggets guard looked unstoppable in Game 2 as he connected on 13-of-22 shots from the field. Murray has now netted at least 24 points in three of his last five contests dating back to the conclusion of the regular season. In addition, the Timberwolves allowed their opponents to shoot 36.9 percent from three during the regular season, which was 24th in the league. Look for Murray to continue to excel from the perimeter.

Key Trend: Murray has scored at least 23 points in three of his last five games