Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. I hope everybody is getting ready for Thanksgiving and gets a chance to cash some winning bets in addition to spending time with your families.

Tonight was supposed be an intriguing one for basketball fans with Ben Simmons returning to play in Philadelphia for the first time since being traded. But while Simmons is expected to be in the lineup, the matchup is going to be less-than-stellar because the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey (all three are dealing with injuries).

I'm sure that won't stop Sixers fans from letting Simmons know just what they think of him.

Let's dive into Tuesday's picks, which feature a few from the hardwood.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Kings at Grizzlies, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Sacramento Kings +1 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Kings are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following a win

: The Kings are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following a win The Pick: Kings +1.0 (-110)

I'm looking for the Kings to stay hot and feel good about this extremely small spread. Honestly, I'd take the moneyline at +100 odds too, because I think Sacramento wins this one outright. This is a group that has won six consecutive games, including victories over the Cavaliers and Warriors during that stretch. The Kings' offense has been the most dangerous around, as they average an NBA-best 121.4 points-per-game.

Six different Kings are averaging double figures with star guard De'Aaron Fox leading the way with 25.4 points per contest. Kevin Huerter, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Hawks, is averaging 16.4 points-per-game, but his team-leading 49.5 percent clip from three is absolutely mind-boggling. Huerter has drilled at least four threes in four of his last five games for a team that ranks fifth in the NBA in terms of three-shooting percentage.

It also doesn't hurt that the Grizzlies are bad at defending the perimeter. Memphis is allowing opponents to shoot 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, which is 24th in the league. On top of that, star guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable as he recovers from an ankle sprain. Even if Morant can play, it's hard to imagine him being at 100 percent and I'd still be fine siding with the Kings.

💰 More NBA Picks

Getty Images

Pistons at Nuggets, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Under 222 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 222.0 (-110): -- If these teams were at full strength, I would absolutely love the over. But there's just way too much firepower missing from both sides. The Nuggets are going to be without guard Jamal Murray, who is being listed as doubtful as he's still in COVID-19 protocols. In addition, reserve guard Bones Hyland is dealing with an illness and is currently being listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest.

On the other end, the Pistons are without two of their talented young stars in Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey. Cunningham is out indefinitely due to a leg injury while Bey won't play on the rest of Detroit's road trip after suffering a sprained ankle.

Denver still has the star power of Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., along with a talented supporting cast that can shoulder the scoring load. On the season, the Nuggets are averaging 113.9 points-per-game, which is good for 13th in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Pistons rank 24th with 109.4 points-per-game -- and that's with Cunningham and Bey in the lineup the majority of the season. I just don't see these two teams being able to put up an insane amount of points.

Key Trend: The under is 4-0 in the Nuggets' last four home games

76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Tobias Harris Over 18.5 Points (-125): -- As I mentioned at the top, the Sixers are going to be quite shorthanded against the Nets. Someone has to score for Philadelphia, right? Tobias Harris returns to the lineup after missing the last two games due to hip soreness and I like his points prop here.

Harris, 30, is as close to star power as Philadelphia will have on the court with Embiid now out of the lineup. He has recorded at least 19 points in three of his last five games and that's when he's shared the floor with Embiid and Maxey. The Nets could key in on Harris throughout the game, but the Sixers do have a few shooters that can space the floor in De'Anthony Melton, Georges Niang and Shake Milton. Harris should have enough opportunities to get to the 19-point mark in this one.

Key Trend: Harris has scored at least 19 points in three of his last five games