The final pair of FIBA World Cup quarterfinal games tip-off on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and there is a superstar showdown in the second game. Canada and Slovenia will face off with a trip to the semifinals on the line, and there'll be no shortage of excitement ahead of this meeting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada will battle it out against Slovenian star Luka Doncic. The winner gets Serbia in the semifinals on Friday (here's the full bracket).

Both teams are led by international NBA superstars but have suffered one loss apiece. Slovenia is looking to bounce back following a loss on Sunday as Germany steamrolled the Doncic-led team 100-71. Topping Canada's loaded squad could be just as much of a challenge. Canada lost a close game to Brazil last Friday but bounced back by edging out Spain shortly after to wrap up the weekend and punch a ticket to the 2024 Olympics.

Ahead of the quarterfinal matchup, here's everything you need to know:

Canada vs. Slovenia

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6 | Time : 8:40 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 6 | : 8:40 a.m. ET Location: Mall of Asia Arena -- Manila, Philippines

Mall of Asia Arena -- Manila, Philippines TV channel: ESPN+ | Live stream : ESPN+

ESPN+ | : ESPN+ Odds: Canada -8.5 | O/U: 176.5

Storylines

It's not hard to find the main storyline here. This will be a battle between do-it-all point guards. SGA and Doncic both averaged at least 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game last season in the NBA. They can create for themselves and others at a high level. SGA knows what to expect from his teammates for the most part, though. Doncic's teammates are more like wild cards. Mike Tobey, Zoran Dragic, Klemen Prepelic, or someone else will have to rise to the occasion to make up for the talent game between these squads.

Prediction

Both teams have an All-NBA caliber player leading them, but Canada has the deeper squad by far. The favorites have five regular NBA starters at their disposal. Doncic is used to winning in a heliocentric environment, but that won't work nearly as well on the more physical international stage. Canada should get the win and cover. Pick: Canada -8.5