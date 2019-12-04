Carmelo Anthony admits he was preparing to retire before offer arrived from Trail Blazers
Anthony was out of the NBA for over a year before signing with Portland earlier this season
Last November, Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets parted ways after just 10 lackluster games. When he went unsigned both at the end of last season after becoming a free agent, and again this summer, it seemed his time in the NBA might be over. But a few weeks ago, the Portland Trail Blazers came calling.
Off to a terrible start, and dealing with multiple injuries in the frontcourt, the Trail Blazers were in desperate need of a boost. With few options available, Anthony's talent and relationship with their two stars, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, made him an intriguing option. They signed him to a non-guaranteed deal, and hoped for the best.
Anthony couldn't be more grateful. During an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN on Tuesday, Anthony admitted that he was preparing to retire before the offer arrived from Portland.
"I was preparin' myself. And I had prepared myself to kinda just walk away from the game -- if the right situation didn't come about."
"I was ready to walk away, yeah," Anthony said. "It was hard. But there came a point when I was, like, 'You know what? I've given a lot to this game. I played 15, 16 years in this game. I'm ready to give it up, because I just knew that at that point in time from a basketball standpoint, that narrative that it -- it was already out there. So I'd been fightin' an uphill battle anyway if I didn't go to the right situation."
All along, Anthony had been insistent that he still had something to offer, and it's turning out he was right. There were legitimate reasons to believe this experiment wouldn't work out, but so far Anthony is putting up 17.7 points and six rebounds per game, while shooting 37 percent from 3, and was recently named Western Conference Player of the Week.
They aren't empty numbers, either, as the Trail Blazers have gone 3-3 since his arrival, after starting out 5-9. In addition, the team's offensive rating has been 8.4 points better with him on the floor.
Even acknowledging that it's just been six games, and the Blazers haven't exactly faced a tough schedule, Anthony certainly looks like he belongs in the league. Retirement, at least for now, can wait.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pelicans' Williamson 'itching' to return
Williamson was initially given a 6-8 week return timetable
-
K.G. doesn't think Irving fit in Boston
Garnett is the latest former Celtics player to call out Irving for unceremoniously leaving...
-
MVP Rankings: Giannis leading the way
Also, don't you dare forget about Pascal Siakam
-
Pacers assistant has 'hate' for Embiid
Dan Burke made the comments in the wake of Indiana's 119-116 loss to the Sixers
-
Dec. 3 NBA DFS picks, strategy, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Blazers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Blazers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans