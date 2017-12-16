Carmelo Anthony expects emotional return to MSG: 'How could I not miss New York?'

Carmelo Anthony always wanted to play for the Knicks. When he played for Denver, Anthony maneuvered his way to the Knicks and was traded mid-season. From that point on he spent the next six seasons of his career in New York. He had high moments and low moments, but in the end the relationships soured and he demanded his way out.

His destination ended up being the Thunder. Together with Melo, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, they have formed a superstar trio that is expected to at least compete for a championship. However, before Anthony can reach the playoffs, he has to go back through New York. For him this is going to be an emotional return.

"Walking in there, it'll be a little emotional, because from the standpoint, that's home," he said. "Being back in there, being on the other side, running out the other side of the tunnel, seeing people that I became close with, seeing my family that I can't really much right now because I'm in Oklahoma City -- my son, my wife -- seeing them, having them be there is very important. So I think it'll be a fun game, a fun night. Emotional as far as excited being back on that court." via ESPN

Anthony had some truly great moments in New York. He scored 62 points against the Bobcats, hit game tying and winning shots on Easter against the Bulls, and helped the Knicks win their first playoff series since 2000. There were also multiple feuds with management, coaches and anybody who challenged his status as the face of the Knicks. For every positive came a negative. Still, Anthony can't help but miss New York.

"How could I not miss New York?" Anthony said. "I became entrenched into not just the Knicks, but the city as a whole. Those are my roots, the people there, I became one of them. I've embraced New York City. I embraced the culture, embraced everything about the city, so yeah, definitely."

Where Anthony's career will go from here will be interesting to watch unfold. He could choose to leave the Thunder and go somewhere else in the offseason, or he could try to use the remaining years of his career chasing a title with Russell Westbrook and maybe Paul George. No matter what he does, he's always going to be linked to the Knicks, good or bad.