Carmelo Anthony FaceTimes with son from wife's phone during breakout game against Bulls
Melo is now the 18th highest in all-time points in league history, and his son got to share the moment
Sometimes you want the people in your life to be there for the important events, even if they can't actually be there in person. That's where FaceTime comes in. Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan was called in via video message by his mom La La Anthony to watch his dad make history on Monday night, and it resulted in a heartfelt moment they both will likely always remember.
Here's a look at the touching exchange:
Melo, who recently signed with the Trail Blazers, scored 25 points against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. In doing so, he passed Alex English on the NBA's all-time points list and now holds the 18th spot in that category.
The 35-year-old came into the game with 25,590 career points, inching towards English, who clocks in at 25,613 points. Melo's performance against the Bulls was enough to surpass that mark and move him up in the history books.
La La wanted to make sure Kiyan, who she has previously called "dad's number one fan" on social media, did not miss the moment.
She rang in their 12-year-old son who was able to get his father's attention during the chaos of the game. Anthony gave Kiyan a salute and in an arena with a 23,500 person capacity, for that one second it seemed Melo and his son interacting was the only thing going on.
La La looked emotional over what was happening as she flipped the camera back.
After the game, Anthony talked about what it meant to have his son be a small part of the historic moment. Via the Trail Blazers team website:
"Sometimes we don't cherish these moments. We take these moments for granted, but my wife being here, my son is on FaceTime... that goes a long way. Anytime we can get to share that we will do it."
Even though it was any away crowd, Anthony got resounding cheers, chants and was met with a sea of high fives as he left the building.
Anthony also ended the night with 8 rebounds and 2 assists. After the game Anthony said, "I'm starting to get my feel and my flow back" and mentioned that he still has the one game at a time mentality.
The Trail Blazers beat the Bulls 117-94 and now sit at 6-12. With the loss, the Bulls sit at 6-12 as well.
Melo will be able to add to his career points total on Wednesday when Portland hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder.
