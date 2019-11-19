Carmelo Anthony lists all the very specific reasons he will wear No. 00 with Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony is back after officially signing with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. His numbe 7 unavailable, as it retired by Portland in honor of Brandon Roy. His Denver and Syracuse number, 15, is retired for Larry Steele and No. 22, which he wore in high school at Oak Hill, is retired for Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler. Needless to say, Melo was faced with the predicament of choosing a new number late in his career.

Drumroll please...

Melo has chosen...

No. 00!

If that's not what you were expecting, then you are in the same boat as a lot of people who pointed out that the team also has a number 0, Damian Lillard.

Many speculated why Melo chose the new number. Well, speculate no more. Melo not only confirmed choosing the number, but gave an outlined list of the many reasons he will be sporting 00 this season:

A number greater than any assignable quantity or countable number

Without end

Process that never stops

Can never be given an exact value

Simplicity and balance

The mysticism of our past and the possibility for an eternal future give the infinity symbol a sense of awe and wonder

Infinite nature of (God)7

We cannot stay away from God without him trying to bring us back to him

The chance to have a new and great beginning with the pass left behind where it belongs

Beginnings or end

Alpha & Omega

Melo wrote in his caption the he will always be No 7 while further explaining the reasoning behind No. 00:

"One should be concentrating on clues that the universe is dropping for them to take up a quick reaction. Divine power is seeking my undivided attention. I had to achieve the tranquility of spiritual maturity through the guidance of the Universe."

Anthony added that 00 it is a "process that never stops", "simplicity and balance" and "the mysticism of our past and the possibility for an eternal future give the infinity symbol a sense of awe and wonder." Here I was thinking he just liked the way two zeros looked on a jersey.

Likely feeling like this is a new start for him, Melo also credits a reasoning for the number as, "the chance to have a new and great beginning with the past left behind where it belongs."

NBA fans will get see if he has a new and great beginning with Portland as he is expected to make his debut with the team on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.