Among sports fans, Carmelo Anthony is perhaps most synonymous with New York -- both upstate from his incredible year at Syracuse and in New York City, where he starred for the Knicks. But Anthony was raised in Baltimore and is extremely proud of his roots.

So when Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made headlines this week when he said that the thing the city of Baltimore was best at creating was "criminals," Anthony felt compelled to respond. Humphrey was admonished by the Ravens, which sent him home for the week and will hold him out on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. He also received scathing responses from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and many other prominent Baltimore figures.

Anthony joined that group on Friday with an Instagram post that called on Humphrey to go beyond the apology he issued earlier in the week. Anthony wants Humphrey to join him, Scott, and others in the community to find ways to lead by example.

I've been sitting with this one for a couple of days, because Baltimore isn't a talking point to me. It's in my blood. I came up on Myrtle Avenue in West Baltimore. I saw what this city can take fro you. I lost friends to the streets, and I watched people I loved get swallowed by a system that was built to swallow them. I know the reputation. I've heard every joke and every headline my whole life. So when one of our own stands on our name and says the best thing Baltimore makes is criminals, and then laughs that it'll get cut out, that doesn't get cut out for me. It doesn't get cut out for the kid in Baltimore who heard it. It doesn't get cut out for the mother working two jobs to keep her son off the corner. And it doesn't get cut out for the man who did his time, came home, and is fighting every day to be seen as more than his worst moment. Marlon, I see the apology. I'll take it, man to man. But Baltimore has been apologized to its whole life. Apologies don't build anything. Presence does. I put my time, energy and resources in Baltimore because I want kids to have somebody who believe in them. That's the job when you wear this city on your chest. You don't get to rep Baltimore on Sundays and talk about it like an outsider on Wednesday. So let me tell you what Baltimore makes. We make fighters. We make builders. We make people who were counted out from the day they were born and showed up anyway. We make teachers who buy supplies out of their own pockets, coaches who become fathers, artists the whole world copies, and returning citizens who turn their pain into purpose. We make Olympians, Hall of Famers, legends. We make ME. We make Tank Davis. The Mayor opened a door. Walk through it. And when you do, call me. I'll meet you there. Let's sit with these young boys together and let them hear from two men who wear this city that they are not what anybody says they are. Baltimore doesn't make criminals. Baltimore makes the ones who make it out. And the ones who come back. #B-MORE. PEACE, CHAMP

The overwhelming response to Humphrey's comments in Baltimore has been to highlight the incredible work being done by leaders to improve conditions, decrease violence, and provide mentorship and guidance to young people in the city.

Anthony echoed the mayor's invitation to join in that work in the community and offered to be there right alongside him.