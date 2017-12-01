Carmelo Anthony on Thunder's poor start: 'Nobody is frustrated ... guys are pissed'

The Oklahoma City Thunder's grand experiment to bring Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony together for this season has, at least thus far, been unsuccessful. Currently on a three-game losing streak, the Thunder have dropped to 8-12 on the season, and are currently outside of the playoff picture.

Speaking about the team's recent slide, Carmelo Anthony said, unsurprisingly, that players in the locker room are mad. The positive spin he put on things, however, is that he believes the anger the Thunder are showing shows they care. Via ESPN:

"Nobody is moping around, nobody is frustrated. I think guys are angry. I think guys are pissed," Anthony said. "That just comes from your competitive nature, wanting to win games -- understanding what we have over here, the talent level that we have over here and not being able to put it together right now. So that's where the anger comes in at. "I think in this game you almost have to be angry when you're losing basketball games. The way we're losing basketball games, it's more on us than anybody else. The anger part comes in, and I think when you're angry you show that you care. It's different than being frustrated. Being angry and being frustrated are two different things."

While everyone assumed it would take a few weeks for the Thunder to get used to playing together, no one expected them to struggle this badly given the amount of talent on the roster. As they showed against the visiting Golden State Warriors recently, they can be quite impressive when everything is clicking. So far this season, though, they haven't been able to get everything in gear consistently.

Most noticeably, they have struggled to win close games. While they have just the 20th-best record in the league, their net rating is ninth-best, at plus-2.4 points per 100 possessions. But in crunch time, they've fallen apart. They're 0-4 in games decided by three points or less, and their net rating over 37 clutch (game within five or less points with five or less minutes remaining) minutes this season is a staggering minus-42.2. Minus. Forty. Two. Point. Two. That's almost impossibly bad. (Though somehow it is better than the Dallas Mavericks.)

With the Thunder unable to figure out how to win close games despite having three All-Stars on the floor, it's easy to see why players are angry.