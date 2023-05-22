Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement from the league after 19 seasons on Monday. Anthony revealed that he was retiring in a video he released on social media.

"I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more," Anthony said. "But basketball was my outlet, my purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

"But now the time has come for me to say goodbye -- to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball."

Anthony spent the majority of his career as a member of the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Over the final five seasons of his professional career, Anthony played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets before he hung it up.

Considering that Anthony was one of the better pure scorers that the sport has ever seen, many current and former NBA players took time to pay tribute to Anthony on Monday, including Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Dwyane Wade.