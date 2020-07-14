Watch Now: Blazers Making Late Push For Eighth Seed ( 1:23 )

Since it had been four months since NBA games were played, the type of shape that players would be in after such a long layoff was a hot topic heading into the Orlando bubble. While some guys likely packed on a few pounds, others were able to get into even better shape than they were before the season was suspended in mid-March. Portland Trail Blazers veteran forward Carmelo Anthony falls into the latter category.

Anthony clearly used the time away from basketball, afforded by the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, to get into some solid shape. Since teams and players arrived in the Orlando bubble earlier this month, photos and videos have emerged of Anthony looking svelte.

Anthony's slimmed-down physique isn't a coincidence. In an interview with CBS Sports last month, Anthony revealed that he had been working out every day during the suspension in order to keep his body sharp and ready.

"I work out every day. I train every day, whether I go to the gym, I'm in my garage, I'm outside in the park, I'm doing something," Anthony said. "I'm active every day. So my mindset will always be, 'stay ready, you don't have to get ready.' Over the years, that's what got me over the hump."

Anthony ultimately decided to join his teammates in Orlando, but he did have his doubts. In June, Anthony said that he was undecided about participating in the league's restart plan.

"As far as actually playing and going back down into Orlando, I'm still up in the air a little bit because I really don't, we don't have all the details." Anthony said. "We don't know a lot of information, so until we have that, it's hard to just commit to that 100 percent."

Ultimately, Anthony's stay in the bubble might not last too long. The Blazers enter Orlando outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, as they sit 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Blazers will have eight "seeding" games to gain ground, and if they play well enough it's certainly possible that they could catch -- and pass -- the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West. But, that would require a bit of a collapse on Memphis' part.