Former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony is slated to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2025 class later this year. When Anthony takes his place in the Hall of Fame, he wants to have multiple legends present him at the ceremony.

During an appearance on the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," Anthony revealed that he plans to ask Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade to all present him during his induction ceremony.

"I'm trying to do all three. You only get in once... My life was imapcted by more than one person, so I need three," Anthony told George.

Anthony played with Iverson when the longtime Philadelphia 76ers star was traded to the Denver Nuggets during the 2006-07 season. The two ended up playing parts of three seasons together, forming a formidable duo in Denver. Anthony and Iverson reached the postseason in their first two seasons together, but the Nuggets lost in the first round in each of those two playoff appearances.

"You have [Iverson], who impacted my whole professional career. We all know the impact that [Iverson] had on us. We can relate to that -- product of environments and still going out there and doing what you gotta do," Anthony said.

All three players had a significant impact on Anthony's career. Anthony played with and against both Iverson and Wade (in the Olympics), while Jordan served as a mentor for Anthony.

Anthony was a member of the star-studded 2003 NBA Draft class that also featured LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Wade. During his legendary career, Anthony put together averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds, while shooting 35.5% from three. His other accolades include being selected to 10 NBA All-Star Games, making six All-NBA Teams, being the 2013 NBA scoring champion, and being selected to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.