Carmelo Anthony rips Trump over anthem protests, urges not to overlook Puerto Rico

Carmelo Anthony is one of many members of the NBA who have spoken out against President Donald Trump since he rescinded the Warriors' invitation to the White House over the weekend. Anthony has never been shy about speaking up when he's felt it necessary, and he used his platform to do that once again during media day with the Thunder.

Anthony sat down with Sam Amick of USA Today to talk about Trump, being a minority in the United States and the devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria. Anthony has already donated $50,000 toward hurricane relief and wants to help raise awareness.

"I just think it's wrong, to be honest with you," he told USA TODAY Sports. "I just think it's silly. It just shows that you don't really have a care for the fear that the minorities have in our country right now. You don't really understand. You don't get it, like what it's like being a minority. You don't understand that people are scared. People are afraid. People don't know what's going on, and there's so much going on they don't know how to feel. I think all we're looking for is some kind of security blanket that -- at the end of the day -- you have our back. And you're showing that you don't." ... "I've started kind of a 'YouCaring' page…just trying to raise the funds to kind of bring Puerto Rico back and help Puerto Rico by any means necessary," Anthony said at his first Thunder news conference. "I'm committed to my island, to help everything. I'm talking to the government officials down there. I'm talking to all these organizations, just trying to figure everything out. I don't want to just do something just to do it. I want it to be meaningful. I want the people to feel impacted by what I'm trying to do, what I'm trying to create. "I'm committed, and I call on everybody…to not overlook Puerto Rico, because there are so many things going on in the world today, in our country today. And at the end of the day, Puerto Rico is a part of the United States, so we can not overlook that island. I challenge the powers that be, the President of the United States, to not overlook Puerto Rico. Don't overlook our Puerto Ricans. We need all the help that we can get."

Players across the NBA have been using their platforms to speak out against Trump's comments. The NBA has shown support for this, saying that players have every right to speak out when they feel it's necessary.