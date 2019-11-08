Carmelo Anthony says he '2,000 percent' still wants to play in the NBA

It has been exactly one year since veteran forward Carmelo Anthony appeared in an NBA game, but the 10-time All-Star still hopes to return to the court this season. While speaking with media members at the ALS Association of Greater New York's Lou Gehrig Sports Award Benefit in Manhattan on Thursday night, Anthony admitted that he was a bit surprised that he still isn't on a roster, but that he absolutely still wants to get back into the league.

"I'm surprised, of course," Anthony said. "It is what it is at this point though. I'm sitting back, waiting. We'll see what happens."

When asked if he still wanted to play, Anthony left no doubt.

"Two thousand percent," he said. "Make that the headline."

These comments from Anthony come as no surprise, as he has consistently made his desire to return crystal clear, even if he has to accept a lesser role than he was accustomed to during his heyday.

"I know I can still play," Anthony said over the offseason. "My peers know I can still play. I don't think it's about basketball anymore. I think it's about me as a person willing to accept certain roles on basketball teams. Am I willing to accept a certain role on a basketball team? Yes."

Anthony holds career averages of 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. While his days as an All-Star caliber player are certainly behind him, he can still score, and could potentially contribute to a team in a reserve role. He's clearly not yet ready to call it a career, so it will simply be a matter of if any team decides to give him one more opportunity.