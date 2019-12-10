Carmelo Anthony says he wanted Knicks 'challenge,' implies Kevin Durant cut from a different cloth

Everyone has an opinion these days on why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shunned the New York Knicks to sign with the Brooklyn Nets this past summer. Rapper Fat Joe recently claimed Durant and Irving "didn't want that smoke" -- with the smoke, of course, being the unrelenting, potentially crippling pressure that comes with playing in New York, particularly as a star player dubbed the savior of a floundering franchise.

Durant and Irving did, of course, choose to play in New York. But playing in Brooklyn, as Carmelo Anthony recently told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, is "not the same."

This shouldn't be a controversial statement. Playing for the Nets is not the same at all as playing for the Knicks. It's the basketball equivalent of playing for the Mets instead of the Yankees. It's nothing against the Nets, or the Mets, and it's not in any way meant as a compliment to the Knicks in putting them in the same breath as the Yankees, who are the polar opposite of the dumpster fire that's long been burning inside Madison Square Garden.

Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to host the Knicks on Tuesday night. It's not the first time Melo's faced his old team. But the nostalgia never goes away, and neither do the questions. That smoke Fat Joe was talking about was precisely what Melo wanted when he effectively forced the Nuggets to trade him to the Knicks back in 2013. From Bondy:

"I wanted it. It was something I wanted. I wanted to take that challenge on. Whether I failed at it or not I wanted to be able to say that I did it," Anthony said in a candid interview Sunday night. "I took it upon myself to say, 'Get me there.' I wanted that challenge. Not everybody has that same mentality."

When Anthony says "not everybody" has that same mentality, he's not just referring to Durant or Kyrie Irving. A lot of guys have passed on playing for the Knicks. Pretty much every major free agent since Anthony has blown them off, in fact. I talked to one league executive who was with the Knicks back in 2010 when they were pretty darn sure on the inside that they were going to get LeBron James.

So much for that.

Playing for the Knicks isn't just about the pressure. In getting back to the Yankees/Knick parallel, the key difference between the two is that the Knicks are a complete mess. When Anthony went there, they had to give up a ton to get him and he didn't have a good enough team around him to win on any sort of meaningful level. It was perhaps different this time around with Durant and Irving, who could've come as free agents without the Knicks having to gut the team.

They would've had No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett as a potential trade piece to add a third big-time player, perhaps someone of Kevin Love's ilk. It would've had to wait a year for Durant to get healthy, but the Knicks had a straightaway path to putting a title contender on the floor. But the Nets can do the same thing, and in the end, the laughingstock the Knicks have become was just too much to overcome in the big-game hunting that is NBA free agency.

More from Bondy:

"I don't think it surprised me (that Durant and Irving didn't want to play for the Knicks). We all read Durant's quotes. We know what he said," Anthony said. "Whether you agree with him or not, that just goes to show you people have different perspectives about it. It's not always — 'Oh, that's the Knicks and we're going to get somebody, it's a guarantee.' Nowadays players are not thinking about that. Players want to be able to go to a situation where they can enjoy it, have fun and not have to deal with that."

This is the most interesting part of Anthony's interview, in my opinion. Because it's true. Durant didn't want everything that came with playing for the Knicks, and he is absolutely not wrong for that. Players are people. We forget that way too often, and easily. When you choose where you're going to work, a lot of things factor into your decision. Who you want to work with, and for, is a major deal, particularly if the money and location are going to be the same either way.

You could argue it was Anthony who made the mistake. Perhaps he wasted his prime years fighting a futile battle while other stars were joining up all over the league to ease the burden Melo wore every night in a Knicks uniform. He's obviously proud of that. He should be, because it's what he wanted. And doing what you want, on your terms, can never be that bad a thing.

In the end, I still say this: There is no opportunity -- not just in the NBA, but in all of sports -- like the one sitting there for someone with the Knicks. The first star to do what Carmelo did, to say screw it and sign with the Knicks and take on that challenge despite all the hurdles in his way, can become a true sports hero. You can go to the Lakers or the Heat or the Clippers or the Warriors or anywhere else in the league, but the best you're going to do there is win a championship.

With the Knicks, you can be a hero. These fans are gasping, and they are ready to cling to anyone who can offer them life. Perhaps it's narcissistic to even want to be that guy. But you can bet, deep down, that opportunity appeals to a lot of great athletes. So far there have been enough detractors to override that desire, but the desire is there. For someone. And if that someone can get a few other stars to join him, the Knicks do have the cap space to make a superteam happen.

There's still a part of me that thinks it's eventually going to happen.