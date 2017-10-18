Carmelo Anthony says Phil Jackson was willing to trade him 'for a bag of chips'

It had been clear for a while that Carmelo Anthony was no longer a part of the New York Knicks' future, but his no-trade clause made it difficult for the team to figure out a deal to move him this summer. Anthony initially said he would not accept a trade anywhere, then his list slowly grew to include contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets.

Ultimately it was the Oklahoma City Thunder who swooped in to land Anthony, pairing him with reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and All-Star Paul George.

The trade came after a tumultuous saga with former Knicks president Phil Jackson, who told reporters in April that he thought Anthony "would be better off somewhere else." Carmelo opened up about his relationship with Jackson to Marc Stein of the New York Times. From Stein:

"There was no support from the organization," he said. "When you feel like you're on your own and then on top of that you feel like you're being pushed out ..." His voice trailed off, but his implication was clear. Anthony's long-held determination to outlast Jackson in New York had eroded, and even after Jackson's departure from the Knicks in late June he no longer wanted to stick around. "I think at that point it was too far gone," Anthony said. "I already had in my mind that I wanted to win, that I wanted to move on. We didn't think it would take as long as it did, but my mind was already made up." The delay to find a workable trade, in Anthony's view, stemmed from the fact that Jackson was willing "to trade me for a bag of chips," while Scott Perry, who became the Knicks' new general manager after Jackson's departure, took a harder line in trade talks with Houston and Cleveland that eventually fizzled. "They went from asking for peanuts to asking for steak," Anthony said with a laugh.

The Knicks ended up getting back Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott, two capable NBA players, along with Chicago's 2018 second-round draft pick -- maybe not quite steak, but definitely not peanuts.

The relationship between Carmelo and Jackson was clearly toxic and, as Anthony said, even after Jackson left there was no chance for repair. Ultimately Anthony ended up in a place he wanted to be, and the Knicks got a decent package in return as they begin their rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis.

Fittingly enough, the Knicks and Thunder play each other on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.