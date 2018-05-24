Carmelo Anthony scoffs at Instagram post suggesting Kyle Korver is better NBA player
Anthony wasn't having the comparison between he and his fellow 2003 NBA Draft class partner Kyle Korver
Oklahoma City Thunder's Carmelo Anthony scoffed at an Instagram post suggesting that Cleveland's Kyle Korver, a player taken in the same 2003 draft Anthony was taken in, is a better NBA player than he.
On his verified Instagram account, Anthony incredulously responded to the post with four separate comments, beginning with "WOWWWWW," followed by laughing emoji's, a comment explaining he had to comment on the post, and, finally a "FOH" for good measure. If you're not aware what "FOH" means, one quick search on the internet should have you caught up.
Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist, but at 33, is coming off his least productive NBA season. In his first season with the Thunder last season, he averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game and took a backseat to Russell Westbrook and Paul George in a significantly reduced role.
Korver, meanwhile, averaged 9.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, but has emerged as a key figure for the Cavaliers in their postseason run. He is averaging 10.2 points on 48 percent shooting from the 3-point line in the Eastern Conference Finals, and his contributions in comparison to Anthony have been exacerbated by the fact that Anthony has been at home for the past few weeks after OKC was ousted in the first round of the playoffs.
