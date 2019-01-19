Carmelo Anthony trade rumors: Rockets 'aggressively working' to deal Melo to clear roster spot for Kenneth Faried

The Houston Rockets have reportedly found the solution to the hole in their frontcourt after losing starting center Clint Capela for possibly a month with a right thumb injury.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to buy out the remainder of veteran forward Kenneth Faried's contract, and the big man is subsequently expected to sign on with the Rockets for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

Faried will be released by the Nets on Saturday, and his $13.7 million salary is expected to clear waivers on Monday, per Wojnarowski.

In order to make roster room for Faried, the Rockets are "aggressively working" to find a trade partner for exiled veteran forward Carmelo Anthony. However, Houston has no intention of waiving Melo to free up a spot for Faried.

The Rockets will continue to probe for Carmelo Anthony trades to clear roster spot for Kenneth Faried, but have no intention of waiving ‘Melo, league sources tell ESPN. More likely scenario is releasing James Nunnally, who is on 10-day contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2019

When it comes to his NBA future, Anthony reportedly has "multiple options" available. The Rockets originally inked Anthony to a $2.4 million contract after he was dealt to, and then waived by the Atlanta Hawks, as part of a three-team trade this past offseason. That came after Anthony had a rocky single season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who acquired him from the New York Knicks the previous summer.

Anthony has been away from the Rockets for over two months, as he last played in an NBA game on Nov. 8 -- a 98-80 loss to the Thunder. In that contest, Anthony struggled mightily, scoring just two points on 1-of-11 shooting against his former team.

On the season, Faried has only made 12 appearances for the Nets and owns meager averages of 5.1 points to go along with 3.7 rebounds in just 9.8 minutes of action per appearance. However, given the depth issues that Houston is facing without Capela in the lineup, the expectation is that Faried will see a much larger role once he officially joins the Rockets.