Carmelo Anthony trade rumors: Rockets agree to deal the 10-time All-Star and cash to Bulls, per report
The Rockets have finally found a new home for Melo, but for how long?
The Houston Rockets have finally found a new home for Carmelo Anthony.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets have traded the 10-time All-Star along with cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls.
For those wondering how Anthony will fit with the Bulls, the marriage likely won't last very long -- Chicago plans on waiving him after acquiring him, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
The Rockets, who play Monday against the 76ers (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), had been searching for a trade partner for the 34-year-old forward for over two months. In fact, Anthony hadn't played in a game since a Nov. 8 loss to his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only did the Rockets lose, but Anthony had one of the worst games of his 16-year career, going 1-for-11 and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc for just two points.
That was obviously the last straw, as the Rockets decided that they wouldn't play Anthony until they found a trade for him. His tenure with Houston lasted just 10 games, seeing him average just 13.4 points on 40.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from 3-point range.
The Rockets started out the season in very disappointing fashion, but have since bounced back behind the strong play of MVP favorite James Harden. Despite spending the early portion of the season in second-to-last place in the Western Conference, the Rockets are now 26-19 and in fifth place in the West.
It appears Anthony will now have to search for another destination in hopes of continuing his NBA career. Until then, though, he's the newest member of the Chicago Bulls.
