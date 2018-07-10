Carmelo Anthony trade rumors: Thunder allow Melo to meet with Rockets, Heat ahead of 'inevitable' split

The Thunder and Carmelo Anthony are seeking a way to separate. Rather than just waiving him, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder would like to trade Anthony so someone else can waive his $28 million contract. Anthony is already getting strong consideration from the Rockets and Heat. He's reportedly already had meetings with both teams.

Anthony has already opted in to the final year of his contract so the Thunder must either trade him or waive him themselves, to remove him from the roster. This is a mutual agreement from both parties after it became clear that Oklahoma City is a better team without Anthony.

Thunder are working on trade scenarios where Anthony, 34, would be moved as an expiring contract and be waived, becoming a free agent once his $28M clears waivers. OKC needs the Anthony’s permission to waive no-trade clause, which he has done to facilitate his exit, sources said. https://t.co/1p6hoBvTIs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2018

This is a unique way to separate Anthony from the Thunder, but it makes sense for them to explore a scenario that would save OKC some money. There are teams out there with cap space that could take on Anthony and waive him while also taking on an asset the Thunder might be willing to part with. This could include future draft picks, or maybe a young player such as P.J. Dozier, Terrance Ferguson, or Josh Huestis.

There's still plenty of time for change, but it sounds like Anthony is currently favoring the Heat and Rockets if he has indeed already met with those two franchises. The Rockets have been strongly linked to Anthony since it was first reported that he would be leaving Oklahoma City. The Heat are a new name, but both franchises have something in common. Houston has Chris Paul and Miami has Dwyane Wade -- although still unsigned -- and both players are Melo's friends.

If the trend of Anthony being connected to teams where his friends play, then does this mean that the Lakers and LeBron James will become a possibility as well? Los Angeles still has the mid-level exception and could sign Anthony to that kind of deal if he wanted to team up with James.