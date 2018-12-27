Carmelo Anthony trade rumors: Wizards not interested in Melo as Rockets remain intent on dealing former NBA All-Star

Carmelo Anthony just cannot catch a break these days.

According to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times, you can add Anthony's hometown Washington Wizards as yet another NBA team who has zero interest in the 10-time All-Star forward. Stein also reports that the Houston Rockets' preference is to still trade Anthony -- not waive him.

"The Wizards maintain they have no plans to pursue Anthony despite being mentioned last week as a potential destination for the former All-Star who grew up largely in Baltimore, Md. The Rockets' preference, of course, remains shipping Anthony and his veteran minimum contract out via trade rather than waiving him outright, since the former would save some luxury-tax dollars. That is especially true after Monday's signing of Austin Rivers added a little more to Houston's payroll. Only 45 shopping days remain until the Feb. 7 trade deadline."

The report comes just days after it was also cited by Stein that the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers were not interested in acquiring Anthony.

It is now been six weeks since the Rockets, back in action on Thursday against the Celtics (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), announced that the team and Anthony would be parting ways. While he hasn't played since Nov. 8, he still remains on the roster until the team can find a trade partner. If Houston is unable to find a team willing to acquire Anthony, it would have to waive him by March 1 for Melo to be eligible on a playoff roster.

Anthony appeared in 10 games for the Rockets this season, averaging just 13.4 points per game on 40.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. Houston went 4-6 in the games Anthony has played in. While the Rockets didn't immediately turn things around once Anthony left the lineup, they've been on a hot streak as of late. They've won seven of their past eight games and now hold the seventh-best record in the Western Conference. They had previously been the second-worst team in the West earlier in the season.

While I'm sure Anthony will find another NBA team by the end of the season, I'm not so sure the Rockets will be able to find a franchise willing to trade assets for an aging veteran who will be on his fourth NBA squad in a little over a year.

Life in the NBA can be cruel, even for a future Hall-of-Fame player.