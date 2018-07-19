Carmelo Anthony trade: Thunder send Melo to Hawks, get Dennis Schroder in reported 3-way deal

The Carmelo Anthony era is officially over for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As expected, Sam Presti's front office cut ties with the 10-time All-Star on Thursday, sending him and his $27.9 million salary to the Atlanta Hawks in a reported three-way deal. According to Yahoo's Shams Charania, the Thunder will receive Dennis Schroder from Atlanta and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks will receive Justin Anderson from the Sixers and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from the Thunder, and Philly will get Mike Muscala from Atlanta.

Anthony, of course, will never play a minute for the Hawks. They are expected to buy him out for his full 2018-19 salary, and the Houston Rockets are reportedly the front-runners to sign him. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony met with the Rockets and the Miami Heat in Las Vegas recently.

The most surprising thing about this trade is that Schroder will be going to Oklahoma City, a team that employs Russell Westbrook at his position. Schroder is a ball-dominant player who averaged 31 minutes last season, and now he will presumably come off the bench, unless coach Billy Donovan wants to see if Westbrook can make the adjustment that Jrue Holiday did next to Rajon Rondo last season.

That option seems unlikely, but if Schroder is going to play a significant role and not be miserable, he will need to share the floor with Westbrook regularly. That could be a disaster in terms of defense and spacing, but hey, they're both really fast!

Luwawu-Cabarrot is a much more snug fit in OKC. He is an athletic wing, and the Thunder will take as many of those as they can get their hands on.

Muscala is not a big name, but he might actually be the most interesting part of the deal. After the Nemanja Bjelica debacle, the Sixers needed floor spacing in the frontcourt. Muscala shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range last season while attempting 3s more frequently than ever before. Philadelphia is somewhat surprisingly giving up on two young wings in this deal -- Anderson and Luwawu-Cabarrot -- but this probably speaks to the front office's confidence in Furkan Korkmaz and Zhaire Smith.