Carmelo Anthony update: Warriors have no interest in signing 10-time All-Star, report says

Carmelo Anthony may be looking for his next NBA destination, but it looks like it won't be in Oakland.

According to a report by ESPN's Marc Spears, the Golden State Warriors have no interest in signing the 10-time All-Star forward, who will soon part ways with the Houston Rockets.

"Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes there is an NBA team out there for his old USA Basketball teammate that will be a better fit. Anthony previously turned down the Miami Heat and also the Portland Trail Blazers twice, sources said. As for Green's Warriors, a source said the two-time defending champs have no interest despite having a roster spot open."

The Warriors haven't been considered a front-runner for Anthony, but they are linked to Melo partly due to the fact that Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are all former Team USA teammates of the 34-year-old veteran. Furthermore, the Warriors have one roster spot open, which is believed to be reserved for unsigned restricted free agent Patrick McCaw or a veteran of need.

There has been reported interest in Anthony from three contending teams -- the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat. The Lakers make sense because of Anthony's friendship with LeBron James, the Blazers are logical because they were one of the teams that were attempting to acquire Melo during the offseason and the Heat make sense because of Anthony's friendship with Dwyane Wade and their desperate need for scoring help.

With all of that said, the biggest concern here is that Anthony simply doesn't fit in today's NBA pace-and-space era. While he'll most likely find a new landing spot -- heck, three teams have gotten rid of him in the past year alone and there's still interest in him -- the concern is, can he make any NBA teams any better with his style of play?

Anthony appears to be a lock for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, but his inability to adapt and adjust to today's style of play may ultimately end his career a lot sooner than he, or anyone else, expected.