Carmelo Anthony will give up $2.4 million to finalize buyout with Hawks so he can be waived, report says
Once Anthony clears waivers on Wednesday he can sign with the Rockets
Carmelo Anthony and the Atlanta Hawks have finalized a buyout that will pay him $25.5 million, with Anthony giving up $2.4 million of his total salary, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Anthony will be placed on waivers first, where he'll have to wait 48 hours before officially joining his next team.
Anthony was slated to make $27.9 million next season, but in giving up $2.4 million, he's allowed himself the opportunity to sign with a new team for that amount -- which totals the veterans minimum. It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the imminent landing spot for him is the Houston Rockets.
Anthony spent the 2017-18 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but was traded to the Hawks this offseason so the Thunder could reduce their luxury tax bill significantly. In return as compensation for the three-team deal involving the 76ers, Dennis Schroder and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot were sent to the Thunder, Mike Muscala was shipped to the 76ers, and Justin Anderson and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick via Oklahoma city was sent to Atlanta.
