Carmelo Anthony will sign with Portland Trail Blazers on non-guaranteed deal, per report
Anthony has been waiting for another opportunity in the NBA
Carmelo Anthony, who last played an NBA game in November 2018, has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi. Anthony last played for the Houston Rockets, where he averaged 13.4 points over 10 games before eventually parting ways with the team.
One of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, Anthony has averaged 24 points per game over his career and is best known for his years with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. The 6-foot-8 forward will join a Trail Blazers team which has struggled out of the gate in the 2019-20 season with a 4-8 record. This after earning the No. 3 seed last season in the Western Conference and making it to the conference finals.
Anthony will join a frontcourt that is severely lacking at the power forward position, particularly after a significant injury to Zach Collins.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly with additional details.
