Carmelo Anthony writes 'thank you' letter to Thunder, fans after one season in OKC: 'I'm sorry it didn't work out'

Carmelo Anthony's one-season stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder might end up being a blip on what is likely a Hall of Fame career, but that doesn't mean his time there didn't affect the 34-year-old. Anthony officially signed with the Houston Rockets on Monday after being traded to and subsequently waived by the Atlanta Hawks, and on Tuesday he wrote a letter to the Thunder and their fans to express his gratitude.

Via The Oklahoman:

Thank You, OKC I know it was only one season, but from the time I arrived in OKC, I was greeted with so much love from The Team, The Organization, and of course the INCREDIBLE fans of this amazing city. Throughout the entire season, game after game, you cheered me on and rooted for us as a team. That is something I will always cherish and never forget. That genuine support kept me going all season long. IN LIFE, I've learned that things don't always turn out how you want. I wanted nothing more than to make it work here & help bring this city a championship. I'm sorry it didn't work out while I was here. Thank you to Russ, PG, Sam Presti, Coach Billy Donovan, my trainers and the entire staff who work so hard and diligently at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the practice facility. I appreciate you all very much. Last but not least, Thank You to (Thunder part-owner and chairman) Mr. (Clay) Bennett for believing in me. This chapter of my career may be coming to an end but my story is far from over. Love Always. STAYME7o

It's no secret that Anthony struggled to fit into the Thunder system last season and their first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Utah Jazz was viewed as a disappointment, so this was a nice gesture from Anthony. Fans and media alike often blamed Anthony for the team's struggles, so he could have said nothing or offered a simple, canned Twitter post.

Instead the letter appears heartfelt and earnest, and he even apologizes for not bringing the city a championship. Now Anthony will attempt to secure his first ring with the Rockets, who were one win away from making it to the NBA Finals last season. He's on a one-year deal, however, so if things don't work out he could be writing a similar letter to the city of Houston next summer.