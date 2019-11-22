Carmelo Anthony's return to the NBA is a feel-good story for now, but at some point, he'll have to produce

MILWAUKEE -- Late in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Carmelo Anthony floated into space on the wing, took a kick-out pass from CJ McCollum and rose into a 3 that he buried. Running back down the floor, he looked straight at the camera as he banged out his signature celebration with a little extra emphasis. The message was clear, even if he didn't say it: I'm back.

Hours before he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a solid effort in the Portland Trail Blazers' 137-129 loss, Anthony took some time at shootaround to reflect on the whirlwind week that brought him to this point.

From getting the call informing him that he had another shot at playing the game he loves so much, to crisscrossing the country trying to get his personal life in order, to joining the team and getting back on the floor, this is an experience Anthony will never forget.

"The support that I have from not just my fans but from a lot of different people, that's something that's a humbling experience for me," Anthony said. "You go from being one type of player, to being out the game, and having an opportunity to come back, and just seeing the support system you have from fans."

This means so much to Anthony because he, like everyone else, realizes the reality that this is likely his last chance. After a year away from the NBA -- a period during which Anthony said he was "shell-shocked" -- he may not have even gotten this opportunity if it wasn't for a severe shoulder injury sidelining Zach Collins for four months, leaving the Blazers perilously thin in the frontcourt.

There are serious doubts about whether this will work out, both because of what we've seen from Anthony in his stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, and the fact that his disastrous defense isn't going to help a team that's already getting shredded on that end of the floor. But at Fiserv Forum, at least, none of that seemed to matter. Everyone in and around the league -- even opposing players -- just sounds happy to have Anthony back.

"It was great to see," Bucks center Brook Lopez said. "As a fan of basketball, I loved seeing him out there obviously. I wish he, just tonight, missed a few more shots, but he was looking good."

Being in the arena, it was hard not to get caught up in the hoopla. There were dozens of Anthony jerseys in the crowd -- including some Nuggets throwbacks very similar to the one I myself used to have as a youngster -- and plenty of cheers from "opposing" fans when he made plays. Later on, players and coaches made it clear that Anthony's return was about more than his percentages, production and plus-minus.

"Melo's one of the guys I grew up watching," Skal Labissiere told CBS Sports. "Just his mid-range game, I've always been a big fan. Just to be in the locker room is actually a blessing. Just to watch him work, you can tell he's very serious about this, he isn't taking this opportunity for granted. We're happy to have him here."

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, a three-time gold medalist and a future Hall of Famer. He is one of the most entertaining players of his generation and has been an integral part of the game for nearly two decades. He is polarizing, which makes those who revere him defend him vociferously.

"He's just a great, great basketball player," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think everyone remembers him at Syracuse and how he took that team to a championship. He's been a part of a lot of great teams, and has had a lot of success in the NBA."

It is sadly telling that Budenholzer reached back to an accomplishment from 16 years ago, and his assertion that Anthony is present-tense great is dubious at best. As a fan, though, it's fun to have him around again. I missed his 3-point celebrations, and I missed him screaming about guys getting the f--- out of his way on rebounds. Even his sartorial prowess, unique hats and all, is a welcome sight.

On some level, it doesn't matter that he's not the player he once was. But if everything is truly rosy, then why is this all a bit uneasy?

For as much love as Anthony has received this week, the Trail Blazers are desperately trying to recover from a 5-11 start. They added Anthony because of his talent and pedigree, but also in large part because there weren't any obviously better options out there. At some point he's going to have to produce in a way that contributes to winning, not just to stay in the starting lineup, but to stay on the roster beyond Jan. 7. His contract is non-guaranteed for a reason.

All of this makes covering his return a delicate task. Being a stone-cold analyst and ignoring the genuine love and joy I saw in Milwaukee would be insufficient because basketball is about more than winning and losing, even if it doesn't always feel like that. Ignoring his flaws, however, would be inaccurate. As much as it feels like a heartwarming story, it cannot be told without acknowledging the deep uncertainty about how long it will last.

After two games, both of which Damian Lillard watched from the sideline, it's far too early to write a conclusion on Anthony's time with the Trail Blazers. I would like Anthony to get an ending befitting someone of his stature, but that is far from guaranteed. For now, at least, it is possible, and for whatever these good vibes are worth, he is soaking them in.

"All of this stuff is definitely -- it's an experience," Anthony said. "It's something I won't ever forget."