Carson Wentz, Eagles welcome Jimmy Butler to 76ers, say 'he's got the attitude' for Philly

Jimmy Butler is just one game into his Philadelphia 76ers career, but some of the biggest names around his new city already see a perfect fit between Sixers Nation and the once-disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves star.

Homegrown talent like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are busy adjusting to life alongside Butler on the court. But a couple of stars from Philadelphia's most successful sports team, the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, wasted no time showering Jimmy Buckets with warm welcomes this week.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of the first to post a congratulations to Butler on Twitter after the 76ers landed the four-time All-Star, saying "welcome to the best sports city in America."

New Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate echoed Wentz's welcome via Twitter right around the same time, asking the former Chicago Bulls star if he wants to explore Philly with him. Tate, of course, was just traded to town himself at the end of October.

Yooo @JimmyButler welcome to the new city. Wanna explore it together 😂😂 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 10, 2018

Tate's fellow wideout, Alshon Jeffery, has had the most thorough support of Butler to date. After tweeting his own welcome to No. 23, the ex-Chicago Bears Pro Bowler told reporters he's known Butler since his days in the Windy City and that "he's got the attitude" to thrive in Philadelphia.

"I'm not a GM, but hey, I'll definitely be attending some games for sure," Jeffery said, as PennLive reported. "Me and Jimmy go back from being in Chicago. I know Jimmy, just hanging out with him. I actually seen him this offseason. Me and him talked ... He's gonna play hard. Philly's gonna love Jimmy. Jimmy's gonna love Philly."

“Philly gonna love Jimmy, Jimmy gonna love Philly.” Alshon Jeffery on newest Sixer Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/K53tXwzscJ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 14, 2018

Butler, who had 14 points in his Sixers debut on Wednesday, will return to the floor on Friday for his first game at Wells Fargo Center, where Philly will take on the Utah Jazz.