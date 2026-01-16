An Eastern Conference matchup helps get the Friday NBA schedule underway as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Philadelphia 76ers for the second game between the teams in three days. Cleveland won 133-107 when these teams met in Philly on Wednesday. The Cavs are 23-19 on the season, while the Sixers are 22-17. Philadelphia, however, has performed much better than market expectations as it is 23-15 against the spread, while Cleveland is just 14-28 ATS. Darius Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Cleveland.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 235.5 points. Before making any 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Sixers

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook 76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 235.5 points 76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: 76ers -129, Cavs +109 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins:

How to make Cavs vs. 76ers picks

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Cavs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (235.5 points). The game on Wednesday went Over the total -- which was 236.5 -- as the teams combined for 240 points. That was third time in the past four games for Cleveland that the Over cleared, while three of the past five Philadelphia games have gone Over.

The model is projecting 238 combined points on Friday as the Over hits 53% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.