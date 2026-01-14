An Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule has the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs (22-19) have alternated wins and losses over their last six games, most recently falling to Utah, 123-112, on Monday. The Sixers (22-16) have won six of their last eight, including a 115-102 road victory at Toronto on Monday. Philly leads the all-time series with a 119-112 record.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The Cavs have won four of the last five matchups, including their lone meeting earlier this season. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 237.5 points. Before making any 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook 76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 237.5 points 76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: Sixers -113, Cavs -106 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Cavs vs. 76ers picks

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Cavs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (237.5 points). If recent history is any indication, then fans in Philly should be in store for a high-scoring affair. The last two meetings between these teams both eclipsed 250 combined points as they averaged 257 total points. Each of the last five games between the Cavs and Sixers have hit the over, which is 9-1 overall over their last 10 matchups.

The Sixers have also been on an Over run as of late as eight of their last 12 games have surpassed the total. With full health from both teams, 10 players are projected to score more than 14 points tonight, with three of them going over 20 points. The teams are forecasted to combine for 240 total points as the Over hits in over 50% of simulations.

