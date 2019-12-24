Cavaliers agree to trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum and draft picks, per report
The Jazz will send the Cavaliers two future second-round picks
Back in the summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets agreed to the blockbuster trade that swapped All-Star point guards Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. That was 165 days ago on July 11, and since then there had been no trades in the NBA. Until Monday night.
Just before the night's action got underway, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to send veteran shooting guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Dante Exum and two future second-round picks. Brian Windhorst of ESPN added that the picks are a 2022 pick via the San Antonio Spurs and a 2023 pick via the Golden State Warriors.
There's more to explore about the deal, but from a first glance, it makes plenty of sense for both sides. The Jazz get a veteran who can help boost their offense, while the Cavaliers add another interesting young guard who fits their timeline.
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.
