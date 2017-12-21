Cavaliers assign Isaiah Thomas to G League to get in practice time before return
Isaiah Thomas is taking the next step in his rehab process with some practice time in the G League
Isaiah Thomas is making serious progress toward his return. The Cavaliers are aiming to have Thomas back for the first week of January. However, he'll need some practice time, so he can get into game shape.
On Thursday, the Cavs announced that Thomas would be assigned to their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge, so he could practice with the team. Considering the Cavs are a veteran team, with only one game left before Christmas, they probably aren't spending too much time practicing. The G League will give Thomas the perfect place to get that kind of time in.
Thomas is expected to already be healthy enough to play. If the Cavs were okay with it, he might be able to play in their Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors. However, they want to be careful with him and make sure he's fully healthy for the entire season. He's an important piece to their title aspirations and don't want to re-aggravate his hip injury.
It will be interesting to finally see Thomas on the court again come January. So much has been speculated about what his potential fit on the Cavs would look like, and how he'll adjust to his new role under LeBron. Once he gets on the court that speculation will change to real results.
